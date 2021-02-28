Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.22

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as high as C$23.51. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$23.16, with a volume of 1,486,176 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,766,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,527,011.01. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $491,819 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

