TPG Telecom Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TPG)

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

