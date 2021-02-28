Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of TCLAF stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Transcontinental has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

