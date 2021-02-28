Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

