Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCW. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$482.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.