Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,153. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Trinity Capital

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

