TRON Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, TRON has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001184 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

