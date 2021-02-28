Truist Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $325.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.17.

SQ stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

