Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

NYSE MGY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 77,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.