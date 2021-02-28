Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 43.6% Lower This Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $108.58 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

