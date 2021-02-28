TurtleNetwork Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $601,813.34 and $921.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.