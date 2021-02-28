Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

