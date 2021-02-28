Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 123.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

