U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.