U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.52 EPS.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.