U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.52 EPS.

USPH stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

