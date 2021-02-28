Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Uber Technologies worth $314,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

