UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €47.50 Price Target

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €47.50 ($55.88) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.69 ($52.58).

EPA:SGO opened at €44.42 ($52.26) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.02.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

