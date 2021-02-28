UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 66.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $21,090,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.