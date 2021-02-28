Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires $12,460.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director W. Shaw Robert bought 1,750 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

