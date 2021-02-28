UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,878.47

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $19,878.47 and $18.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002508 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

