United Insurance Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

United Insurance has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

UIHC stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

