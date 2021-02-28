Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

