Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CAO Sells $27,810.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unum Group stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

