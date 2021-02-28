US Bancorp DE Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 216.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.57 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

