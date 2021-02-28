US Bancorp DE Has $487,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average is $205.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

