US Bancorp DE Has $502,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 198,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $31.42 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

