US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CEQP stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

