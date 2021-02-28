US Bancorp DE Sells 7,042 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

HP stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

