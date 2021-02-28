Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

VVV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

