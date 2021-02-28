Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 274,572 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Prospect Capital worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

