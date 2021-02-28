Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $125,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSKR stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

