Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.47 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after acquiring an additional 589,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.41. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

