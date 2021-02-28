Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,628 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

ENPH opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,739 shares of company stock valued at $25,789,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

