Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 56,617 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.86 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

