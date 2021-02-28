Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 873.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

VIG opened at $139.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

