Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $58.77.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.