Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,094 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

