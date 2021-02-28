Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

