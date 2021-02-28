Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $2.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Venator Materials stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $408.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

