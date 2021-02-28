Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 23,488,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

