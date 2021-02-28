Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.84.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.