Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.50 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

VET opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.