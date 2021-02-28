Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19), reports.

VRNA stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,889 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,933,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

