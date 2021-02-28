Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

