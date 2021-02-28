VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,551.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and $29,551.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,970,153 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.