Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

