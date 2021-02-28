Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

