Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,734 shares of company stock worth $7,402,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MGNI stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

