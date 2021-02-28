Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSKR stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.